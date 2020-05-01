-
The family of Carmen Valeria watch her remains as they are placed into a niche by cemetery workers at the Iraja cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, April 30, 2020. The family suspects the 76-year-old died from COVID-19. less
Photo: Silvia Izquierdo, AP
APRIL 24-30, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press
Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.
