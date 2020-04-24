AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

A cemetery worker stands before the coffin containing the remains of Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, as relatives attend her burial, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. After visiting 3 primary care health units she was accepted in a hospital that treats new coronavirus cases, where she died on Tuesday. "People need to believe that this is serious, it kills", said her son Rodrigo Bessa who works at a hospital as nurse in the Espirito Santo state. less A cemetery worker stands before the coffin containing the remains of Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, as relatives attend her burial, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, April ... more Photo: Leo Correa, AP Photo: Leo Correa, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

APRIL 16-23, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press

Photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photojournalist Juan Karita in La Paz, Bolivia.

