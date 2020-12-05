AP Week in Pictures, Global

A police officer restrains a woman as police detain her friend during a demonstration against a security law that would restrict sharing images of police, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Marseille, France. Civil liberties groups and journalists are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished. The cause has gained fresh impetus in recent days after footage emerged of French police officers beating up a Black man, triggering a nationwide outcry.

NOV. 28 - DEC. 4, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

