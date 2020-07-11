-
Hindu devotees and visitors make their way to the top of of Mount Bromo at dawn during the Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Every year people gather at the active volcano to make offerings of rice, fruit, vegetables, livestock or money to Hindu gods to ask for blessings and assure a bountiful harvest. less
Photo: Trisnadi, AP
JULY 4 - 10, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.
