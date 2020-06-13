AP Week in Pictures, Global

Riot police detain a protester during a protest in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, Friday, June 12, 2020, over the recent passage of legislation requiring the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong to implement a national security law.

JUNE 6 - 12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

