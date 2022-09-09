AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa The Associated Press Sep. 9, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of24 People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London as a double rainbow appears in the sky, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." Members of the royal family traveled to Scotland to be with the 96-year-old monarch. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, after the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 A relative cries next to the body of Viacheslav Nalyvaiko, a Ukrainian military officer killed during fighting against Russians, during his funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 A man holds his child at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War and shows photos of his killed fellow soldiers in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced major new military aid worth more than 2 billion dollars for Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 Honour guards stand by the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 Migrants leave in a bus after disembarking in the port of Taranto, southern Italy, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. 459 migrants arrived in Taranto after being rescued in the Mediterranean sea by volunteers of the Ocean Viking, a migrant search and rescue ship run by NGOs SOS Mediterranee and the International Federation of Red Cross (IFCR). Jeremias Gonzalez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 Supporters of William Ruto hold campaign posters of him and wave a national flag as they celebrate and march along a street in the Kibera neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Kenya's Supreme Court has unanimously rejected challenges to the official results of the presidential election and upheld Deputy President William Ruto's narrow win in East Africa's most stable democracy. Ruto is expected to be sworn in on Sept. 13. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Maryan Madey, who fled the drought-stricken Lower Shabelle region, holds her malnourished daughter Deka Ali, 1, at a camp for the displaced on the outskirts of Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Millions of people in the Horn of Africa region are going hungry because of drought, and thousands have died, with Somalia especially hard hit because it sourced at least 90 percent of its grain from Ukraine and Russia before Russia invaded Ukraine. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 Pedestrians shop at a market in Lagos , Nigeria, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 People take photographs in Eminonu promenade next to the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 AC Milan's Theo Hernandez reacts during the Champions League group E soccer match between RB Salzburg and AC Milan at the Salzburg stadium in Salzburg, Austria, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Florian Schroetter/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 A woman holds a placard during a demonstration in Westminster, before the announcement of the result of the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Queen Elizabeth II centre, in London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The governing Conservative Party will announce later on Monday whether Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the most votes from party members to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and British prime minister. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 A mother with her daughter stand at the salt lake during sunset in the southeast coastal city of Larnaca, in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Petros Karadjias/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 A man walks past a ventilation shaft converted into a Minion movie character by a street artist Marek Brozek in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less
24 of24
SEPT. 2-8, 2022
From the breaking news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain and the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev in Russia to the first game week of Champions League action in Austria and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.
Written By
The Associated Press