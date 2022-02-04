AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

JAN. 28-FEB. 3, 2022

From an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin used as a target in Ukraine to families seeking refuge in a church during fighting in Congo, and Senegal fans before an African Cup of Nations 2022 soccer match, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe Africa Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.