AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

1of21Athletes warm up prior to the men's 4x7.5 km relay race at the Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.Matthias Schrader/AP

DEC. 8–DEC. 16 2021

The rise in omicron variant infections across Europe takes up most of this week’s offering, along with skiing in Germany and Austria and extreme weather in South Africa and Spain; this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.

