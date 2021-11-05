Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. People were protesting in London ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.
OCT 29–NOV 5, 2021

From the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to world leaders throwing coins into the Trevi fountain in Rome, the volcano on the island of La Palma and a beach affected by erosion in Senegal, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Lisbon photographer Armando Franca.

