AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Firemen use a hose to extinguish a fire near Le Luc, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area.
Firemen use a hose to extinguish a fire near Le Luc, southern France, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Thousands of people fled homes, campgrounds and hotels near the French Riviera on Tuesday as firefighters battled a blaze that raced through nearby forests, sending smoke pouring down wooded slopes toward vineyards in the picturesque area.Daniel Cole/AP

AUG. 13-19, 2021:

From extreme weather — ranging from wildfires in Algeria to floods in Turkey — to Zambian elections and refugees from Afghanistan, as well as the international reaction to the ongoing situation there, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

