  • Runners and riders clear a fence during the Mares' Novices' Chase horse race at Bangor Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP) Photo: David Davies, AP / PA Wire
    Runners and riders clear a fence during the Mares' Novices' Chase horse race at Bangor Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)
    Runners and riders clear a fence during the Mares' Novices' Chase horse race at Bangor Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)
    Photo: David Davies, AP
Photo: David Davies, AP
Image 1 of / 13

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 13
Runners and riders clear a fence during the Mares' Novices' Chase horse race at Bangor Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Runners and riders clear a fence during the Mares' Novices' Chase horse race at Bangor Racecourse in Wrexham, Wales, Wednesday Nov. 11, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Photo: David Davies, AP

NOV. 6 - 12, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions.

The gallery was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com