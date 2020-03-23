Michigan governor issues stay-at-home order to curb virus

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday issued a statewide stay-at-home order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, with exemptions for certain workers, outdoor exercise and trips to the grocery store or hospital.

The order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will prohibit businesses from requiring employees to leave their homes unless they are necessary to sustain or protect life, or to conduct minimum basic operations. It also will bar all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household.

“The most effective way we can slow down the virus is to stay home,” Whitmer said in a statement before a scheduled 11 a.m. news conference. “I know this will be hard, but it will be temporary. If we all come together, get serious and do our part by staying home, we can stay safe and save lives.”

Michigan has more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and has reported nine deaths.

The stay-at-home order comes after governors in California, New York, Illinois, Ohio and other states issued similar shelter-in-place orders.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Whitmer's order will require businesses and operations to adopt social distancing practices and other mitigation measures to protect those performing in-person work. People may leave the house for limited, necessary purposes and may engage in outdoor activities like walking, running, hiking and cycling while keeping at least 6 feet from others.

Whitmer has tried to reduce the spread by limiting crowds at popular gathering spots and closing schools. Bars, fitness clubs and theaters are closed, and restaurants can only prepare food for carry-out. Many church services have been canceled.

