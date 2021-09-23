AP PHOTOS: Weeds, sewage choke Kashmir's famed Dal Lake MUKHTAR KHAN, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 23, 2021 12:03 a.m.
1 of30 A view of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of30 Kashmiri boatmen employed by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority remove weeds from the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of30
4 of30 A Kashmiri washerman washes clothes on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of30 A Kashmiri man takes bath as boatman moves near him in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of30
7 of30 A truck is loaded with lotus lilies and weeds removed from the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of30 Kashmiri's fish outside their shanty over the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Dal Lake appears pristine in the area where hundreds of exquisitely decorated houseboats bob on its surface for rent by tourists and honeymooners. But farther from shore, the lake is a mixture of mossy swamps, thick weeds, trash-strewn patches and floating gardens made from rafts of reeds. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 9 of30
10 of30 A Kashmiri boatman employed by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority removes garbage from the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Dal Lake appears pristine in the area where hundreds of exquisitely decorated houseboats bob on its surface for rent by tourists and honeymooners. But farther from shore, the lake is a mixture of mossy swamps, thick weeds, trash-strewn patches and floating gardens made from rafts of reeds. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
11 of30 A Kashmiri washerman washes clothes on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Dal Lake appears pristine in the area where hundreds of exquisitely decorated houseboats bob on its surface for rent by tourists and honeymooners. But farther from shore, the lake is a mixture of mossy swamps, thick weeds, trash-strewn patches and floating gardens made from rafts of reeds. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 12 of30
13 of30 A de-weeding machine removes weeds and lotus lilies at Dal lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
14 of30 Submerged houseboats are seen near a shanty over the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 15 of30
16 of30 A Kashmiri child crosses a bridge over the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
17 of30 A de-weeding machine is used to remove weeds and lotus lilies at Dal lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 18 of30
19 of30 Drainage water flows into the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. At least 15 major drains in the city empty into the sprawling lake, contaminating it with sewage and pollutants like phosphorous and nitrogen, officials say. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
20 of30 Birds rest on lotus lilies and weeds at the Dal lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 21 of30
22 of30 A Kashmiri woman collects water outside their shanty over the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
23 of30 A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat carrying Indian tourists at a market in the interior of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Dal Lake appears pristine in the area where hundreds of exquisitely decorated houseboats bob on its surface for rent by tourists and honeymooners. But farther from shore, the lake is a mixture of mossy swamps, thick weeds, trash-strewn patches and floating gardens made from rafts of reeds. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 24 of30
25 of30 A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat through the polluted water of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
26 of30 A Kashmiri boatman rows his boat as a de-weeding machine works at Dal lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less 27 of30
28 of30 A Kashmiri boatman employed by the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority removes garbage from the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
29 of30 A broken house boat lies surrounded by weeds in the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Weeds, silt and untreated sewage are increasingly choking the sprawling scenic lake, which dominates the city and draws tens of thousands of tourists each year. Mukhtar Khan/AP Show More Show Less
30 of30
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Boatman Noor Muhammad struggles to row as his boat moves deep into famed Dal Lake in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir. He presses hard on his oar to untangle the vessel from thick vegetation.
“It is very difficult to paddle through most of the lake,” he complains. He says authorities “spend a lot of money but they don’t clean it properly.”