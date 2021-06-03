AP PHOTOS: Shearing time for sheep in Germany's mountains June 3, 2021 Updated: June 3, 2021 2:21 a.m.
Sheep wait for shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
A sheep shearer works on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
A sheepdog rounds up sheep before they are taken to shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
A sheep tries to escape from shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Sheep wool is piled up during a sheep shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
A sheepdog jumps over a fence to round up sheep before they are taken to shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
A young sheep shearer works on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
A sheep shearer works on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Sheep gather ear satellite dishes before they are taken to shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Shepherd Volker Schuhmacher rounds up his sheep before shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Sheep shearers work on a sheep in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Sheep wait for shearing in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, May 29, 2021.
18 of18
USINGEN, Germany (AP) — It’s time for the sheep in Germany's Taunus Mountains to get their summer look, and the shearers are making quick work of relieving the 1,000 or so in Volker Schuhmacher’s flock of their shaggy coats.
A team of four shearers works its way through the animals, keeping the sheep in a firm grip while removing about 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) of wool from each one.