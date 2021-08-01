AP PHOTOS: Olympic hair that's a cut above Aug. 1, 2021 Updated: Aug. 1, 2021 5:15 a.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Whether a lock for the podium or a fringe competitor, Olympians in all disciplines came to Tokyo coiffed to contend.
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Similar styles in varoius colors have been popular around the Games — neon pink for sprinter Amya Clarke of Saint Kitts and Nevis; blue, red and white for French judo fighter Romane Dicko.