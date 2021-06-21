AP PHOTOS: Indian police train villagers for border security CHANNI ANAND, Associated Press June 21, 2021 Updated: June 21, 2021 10:55 p.m.
1 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months training demonstrate their weapon skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training perform yoga at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training perform yoga at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Special police officer recruits who completed nearly three months physical training demonstrate their skills at Kathua in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Saturday, June 5, 2021. Special police officers are lower-ranked police officials who are mainly recruited for intelligence gathering and counterinsurgency operations. In recent years, the force has assisted in border areas as well because of local recruits' familiarity with the topography and ability to assist police and border guards during emergencies. Channi Anand/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
KATHUA, India (AP) — For nearly three months, from dusk to dawn, Rita Devi has followed a similar drill.
Her day begins with physical training, followed by classes on border management and on collaborating with police and border guards in the event of skirmishes along the frontier between India and Pakistan. Toward evening, she receives training in weapon handling and law and order.