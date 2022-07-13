AP PHOTOS: Desolation, silence a year after Belgium flood VIRGINIA MAYO, Associated Press July 13, 2022 Updated: July 13, 2022 6:23 a.m.
CHAUDFONTAINE, Belgium (AP) — The water is gone from the streets, but still bedevils musty walls. Most debris has been swept away, but many homes still stand empty. And when rain rattles, many hearts and souls still cringe with fear.
One year later, it is clear that one mighty rush of water through a string of Belgian valley villages has destroyed much more than 39 lives.