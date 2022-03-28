AP PHOTOS: Day 33: Volunteers rally to aid of Ukraine army The Associated Press March 28, 2022 Updated: March 28, 2022 6:56 p.m.
1 of21 Ukrainian servicemen ride atop a tank near the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Sofia Boiko, 90, arrives at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Boiko evacuated with others from regions that have been attacked by the Russian army in Mykolaiv district. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian tanks near Brovary, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 An icon is wrapped on a column of a building inside a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukrainian volunteers have set up a center to supply army and civilians with clothes, food, medicines and makeshift bullet proof vests. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Displaced people disembark from a damaged bus upon their arrival at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Halyna Falko looks at the destruction caused after a Russian attack inside her house near Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 A soldier smokes a cigarette near the frontline in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A volunteer smokes next to sandbags used for protection, at a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, kisses her son from inside a damaged bus as she is leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Shankarukina and her family evacuated from Sablagodante village in the Mykolaiv district that have been attacked by the Russian army. She and a grandson are going to Odesa and from there to Prague, as the rest of the family, her son, daughter in law and a grandson will stay in Mykolaiv in a center for displaced residents. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Local residents pass by a damaged Russian tank in the town of Trostyanets, east of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. The monument to Second World War is seen in background. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 A volunteer folds army clothes inside a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukrainian volunteers have set up a center to supply army and civilians with clothes, food, medicines and makeshift bullet proof vests. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 A man rides a bicycle backdropped by a statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv, in the process of being covered in sandbags to avoid damage from potential shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Ukrainian soldiers prepare to bury 32-year-old Senior Lieutenant Pavlo Chernikov, in the photograph at left, and 47-year-old soldier Roman Valkov, during their funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, at the Lychakiv cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 The bodies of two Russian soldiers lie in the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
Ukrainian volunteers fold clothing at a center in Mykolaiv, set up to supply the army with makeshift bullet proof vests, clothing and other supplies.
Displaced people disembark from a damaged bus upon their arrival at the Ukrainian Red Cross center in the key shipbuilding center on the Black Sea coast. Among them is 90-year-old Sofia Boiko, her eyes fearful from under a blue plaid shawl.
Written By
The Associated Press