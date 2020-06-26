-
A young girl wearing a protective face shield enjoys a swing ride as physical distancing markings are seen on the seats during the first day of the reopening of Dunia Fantasi Amusement Park after weeks of closure due to the large-scale restrictions imposed to help curb the new coronavirus outbreak, at Ancol Dream Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, June 20, 2020. less
Photo: Tatan Syuflana, AP
June 19-25, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.
