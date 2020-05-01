AP PHOTOS: AP Week in Pictures, Asia

An Indian Muslim offers prayer on a street outside Jama Masjid on the first day of Ramadan during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 25, 2020. A tentative easing around the world of coronavirus lockdowns gathered pace Saturday with the reopening in India of neighborhood stores that many of the country's 1.3 billion people rely on for everything from cold drinks to mobile phone data cards.

APRIL 24-30, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

