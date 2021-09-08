AP PHOTOS: 20 images that documented the enormity of 9/11 JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press Sep. 8, 2021 Updated: Sep. 8, 2021 8:44 a.m.
1 of29 Pedestrians in lower Manhattan watch smoke billow from New York's World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Amy Sancetta/AP Show More Show Less
2 of29 Thick smoke billows into the sky from the area behind the Statue of Liberty, lower left, where the World Trade Center was, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Daniel Hulshizer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29 People cover their faces as they escape the collapse of New York's World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Suzanne Plunkett/AP Show More Show Less
5 of29 Fire and smoke billows from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. David Karp/AP Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29 Flames and smoke pour from a building at the Pentagon in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Will Morris/AP Show More Show Less
8 of29 Deputy chief of the Army Reserve, Col. Malcolm Bruce Westcott, comforts Pentagon employee Racquel Kelley while giving her medical aid outside the Pentagon in Washington on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Will Morris/AP Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29 A person falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center as another clings to the outside, left, while smoke and fire billow from the building, Tuesday Sept. 11, 2001. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less
11 of29 People flee the falling South Tower of the World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Amy Sancetta/AP Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29 Smoke billows through buildings in Manhattan as seen from Brooklyn after the collapse of New York's World Trade Center, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Kathy Willens/AP Show More Show Less
14 of29 Pedestrians flee the area of New York's World Trade Center in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Amy Sancetta/AP Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29 Harry Shasho sweeps up before being evacuated from his vitamin store after the collapse of New York's World Trade Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Suzanne Plunkett/AP Show More Show Less
17 of29 Two women hold each other as they watch the World Trade Center burn in New York Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Ernesto Mora/AP Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29 Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center as flames and debris explode from the second tower, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Chao Soi Cheong/AP Show More Show Less
20 of29 People walk over New York's Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan to Brooklyn following the collapse of both World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29 People flee the scene near New York's World Trade Center Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Diane Bondareff/AP Show More Show Less
23 of29 Firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts, of the World Trade Center in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Mark Lennihan/AP Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29 A firefighter moves through piles of debris at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Graham Morrison/AP Show More Show Less
26 of29 The remains of the World Trade Center stands amid the debris in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. Alex Fuchs/AP Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29 Pedestrians on Pierrepont Place in the Brooklyn borough of New York, watch as smoke billows from the remains of the World Trade Center in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. Lawrence Jackson/AP Show More Show Less
29 of29
It was a day of indelible images — apocalyptic, surreal, violent, ghostly, both monumental and profoundly personal. Wrenching to remember. Impossible to forget.
The terrorist attacks of 9/11 were captured in countless pictures by news photographers, bystanders, first responders, security cameras, FBI agents and others. Even an astronaut on the International Space Station took some.