AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts gains in retirement accounts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is telling a skewed story when he boasts about workers who've seen their personal retirement savings nearly double under his administration. Gains in the overall stock market are only half of what he implied.

Trump made the assertion at his New Hampshire rally Monday, where he also tried to snatch victory from defeat by claiming a shutout victory in the House impeachment vote, which he actually lost.

TRUMP, on workers' 401(k) investments: “Up 90%, up 104%. Is there anybody doing badly with the 401(k)? ... Don’t put up your hand, I don’t believe you. The 401(k)s, they’re up 90%, 95%.”

THE FACTS: That's misleading at best.

There have indeed been 401(k) increases of 100% or more since 2017, but those were largely among workers with fewer than four years at their job, according to the Employee Benefits Research Institute. The increases are big for recent and younger employees because they generally start with meager savings. The gains come in part from workers setting aside money from their own paychecks and contributions from their employers, not just market returns.

In that circumstance, it's unremarkable to see a $1,000 401(k) account double in a year, for example, when a young worker and perhaps the employer is paying into it.

Older workers with more than 20 years on the job have seen gains of roughly 50% over three years in their retirement accounts, thanks both to contributions from paychecks and market gains.

Moreover, the S&P 500 — the broadest measure of the U.S. stock market — was up 47.6% from Trump’s inauguration through Monday’s close.

Some 401(k) averages are problematic for Trump’s claims to be generating prosperity because many workers lack the savings for a comfortable retirement. The median 401(k) account balance last year was just $22,217, according to the fund manager Vanguard. That's down from a 2018 median of $26,331.

TRUMP, on impeachment: “It wasn't even close. I want to thank our Republican senators and our Republican House members; they were tremendous. In the House, we won 196 to nothing, and then we got three Democrats."

THE FACTS: By that measure, the San Francisco 49ers won the Super Bowl 20-0. They actually lost it 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you only count your own score, you win every vote and every game.

The House impeached Trump on a 230-197 vote on the first article, outlining abuse of power charges, and a 229-198 vote on the second article covering obstruction of Congress. That's because most of the majority Democrats backed impeachment.

Trump went on to say: "In the Senate, other than Romney, we had — we got 52 to nothing.”

Again, he ignores votes from the Democrats. Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges after senators in the Republican-controlled Senate narrowly rejected Democratic demands to summon witnesses and extend the trial. The Senate acquitted Trump by votes of 52-48 on abuse of power and 53-47 on obstructing Congress.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote for conviction, doing so on the abuse of power charge.

