AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts Obama-Biden aid to Ukraine ROBERT BURNS, AAMER MADHANI and HOPE YEN, Associated Press March 27, 2022 Updated: March 27, 2022 6:27 p.m.
1 of6 Former President Donald Trump enters the stage during a rally for Georgia GOP candidates at Banks County Dragway in Commerce, Ga., Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Hyosub Shin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Florida chapter of the Federalist Society's annual meeting at Disney's Yacht Club resort in Walt Disney World, Feb. 4, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. After years of being a subservient sidekick, Pence is beginning to distance himself from former President Donald Trump as he takes increasingly overt steps toward a White House bid of his own. Stephen M. Dowell/Lake Buena Vista Sentinel via AP, File) Stephen M. Dowell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the leaders of the European Council during their summit in Brussels from Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Casting himself as tough on Russia, former President Donald Trump lowballed the amount of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine during the Obama-Biden administration and claimed that only he himself in recent history didn’t face a Russian invasion of another country. Not true.
Trump's vice president, Mike Pence, meanwhile, made a suspect claim that all of Ukraine's weapons now in use came from the Trump administration.
Written By
ROBERT BURNS, AAMER MADHANI and HOPE YEN