AP Exclusive: Russia begins returning bodies from steel mill JOHN LEICESTER and HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press June 7, 2022 Updated: June 7, 2022 12:12 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks have been returned to Ukraine by the Russian occupiers of the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol, where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion.
The dead taken from the ruins of the bombed-out mill were transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains, according to both a military leader and a spokeswoman for the Azov Regiment.
JOHN LEICESTER and HANNA ARHIROVA