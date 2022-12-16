AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Simone Ashley finds her voice

DETROIT (AP) — Simone Ashley was busy working and traveling when “Bridgerton” debuted on Netflix in December 2020 and was an immediate smash with viewers. The Shonda Rhimes-produced series about the romantic pursuits of a large family in Regency-era London wasn't on Ashley's radar. So, when the audition for season two came about, she didn't quite grasp what a big opportunity lay before her.
“It kind of came at a time of my life where I was living between Los Angeles and London and all of my stuff was in the States," recalled Ashley. “I was just on the road the whole time.”