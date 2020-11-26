https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/AK-2-OpenPriRankedChoiceGE-All-100-15756064.php
Alaska: Open Primary, Ranked Choice GE (Primary top four go to GE)
100 percent
x-Yes, 173,725 - 51 percent
No, 169,918 - 49 percent
