https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/AK-2-OpenPriRankedChoiceGE-All-100-15750295.php
AK-2-OpenPriRankedChoiceGE-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Alaska: Open Primary, Ranked Choice GE (Primary top four go to GE)
100 percent
x-Yes, 173,725 - 51 percent
No, 169,918 - 49 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
2
Fatal train collision
-
3
Walmart just changed when its PS5 Black Friday deals go live
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
6
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
7
State police investigating suspicious death in hotel room
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.