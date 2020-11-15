https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/AK-2-OpenPriRankedChoiceGE-All-100-15728454.php
AK-2-OpenPriRankedChoiceGE-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Alaska: Open Primary, Ranked Choice GE (Primary top four go to GE)
422 of 442 precincts reporting - 95 percent
Yes, 164,735 - 50 percent
No, 163,169 - 50 percent
