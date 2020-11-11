https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/AK-2-OpenPriRankedChoiceGE-All-100-15718652.php
AK-2-OpenPriRankedChoiceGE-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Alaska: Open Primary, Ranked Choice GE (Primary top four go to GE)
329 of 442 precincts reporting - 74 percent
Yes, 120,639 - 48 percent
No, 133,264 - 52 percent
Most Popular
-
1
FiveCAP offers help with heating for low income families
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
3
DAYS GONE BY: Logging Railroads in Lake County
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Gold in the swamplands – that’s our native tamarack
-
6
Commissioners discuss ORVs, use of county-owned vehicles
-
7
CEO: Dubai airport preps for possible 'slow' virus recovery
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.