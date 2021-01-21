AG reviewing who is getting COVID vaccines in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) —

Rhode Island's attorney general is reviewing whether the state's largest hospital operators are properly distributing COVID vaccines.

The Providence Journal reports state Attorney General Peter Neronha's office has been in contact with the state Department of Health regarding the distribution of vaccines by Lifespan and Care New England.

Kristy dosReis, a spokeswoman for Neronha, told the newspaper that the office intends to look into any improper distribution and determine whether legal violations occurred.

The Journal previously reported that board members and trustees at the two hospital groups have been offered vaccinations, even as elderly residents won't receive the vaccine until at least next month, under the state's vaccine distribution plan.

Health Department spokesman Joseph Wendelken told the Journal that hospitals have been instructed to vaccinate highest exposure healthcare workers first, as well as staff critical to the facility's operation, such as lab and IT workers and certain administrators.

But hospital operators around the country have expanded vaccine eligibility to all their employees, including top administrators, board members and people who work remotely.

Spokespersons for Lifespan, which operates Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and others, and Care New England, which runs Women and Infants Hospital in Providence and others, didn’t respond to emails seeking comment Thursday.