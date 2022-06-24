A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and CURT ANDERSON, The Associated Press June 24, 2022 Updated: June 24, 2022 1:40 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 FILE - Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing after it partially collapsed the week before June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Friday, June 24, 2022, marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. Lynne Sladky/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE - Artificial flowers are shown on a fence on June 21, 2022, surrounding the site where the Champlain Towers South collapsed killing 98 people last year in Surfside, Fla. Friday marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE - Well-wishers visit a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse, as they gather for a multi-faith vigil near the site where the building once stood on July 15, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Friday marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Neil Handler speaks about how his son Jonah was trapped inside a pocket of fallen concrete after the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse, as he speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Bal Harbour, Fla. Friday marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Ronit Naibryf, right, shows Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levina Cava, the name of her son Ilan Naibryf on May 12, 2022, in Surfside, Fla., on a large banner with the names of the 98 people killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium. Friday marks the anniversary of the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story tower came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. Marta Lavandier/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A year ago in the middle of the night, a 12-story oceanfront condo building in Surfside, Florida, came down with a thunderous roar, leaving a giant pile of rubble and claiming 98 lives — one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history.
The disaster at Champlain Towers South also turned into the largest emergency response that didn't involve a hurricane in Florida history.
Written By
ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and CURT ANDERSON