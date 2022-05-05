A second JD Vance book falls through, publisher says

NEW YORK (AP) — A second book by “Hillbilly Elegy” author and U.S. Senate candidate JD Vance that had been under contract with Harper has been called off, the publisher told The Associated Press Thursday.
The book, currently listed on Amazon.com and until recently on the HarperCollins Publishers web site, is called “A Relevant Faith: Searching for a Meaningful American Christianity." The imprint Harper never formally announced the book, listed at 320 pages and with different release dates on different sites, but did confirm a deal had been agreed upon.