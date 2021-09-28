A jury convicted R. Kelly; will his music face consequences? ANDREW DALTON, GARY HAMILTON and KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press Sep. 28, 2021 Updated: Sep. 28, 2021 7:20 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2015, file photo, R. Kelly performs at the 2015 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. A federal jury in New York convicted the R&B superstar Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in a sex trafficking trial. (Photo by Al Powers/ Powers Imagery/Invision/AP, File) Powers Imagery/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly arrives at the 2013 American Music Awards, in Los Angeles. A federal jury in New York convicted the R&B superstar Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in a sex trafficking trial. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File) Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. A federal jury in New York convicted the R&B superstar Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in a sex trafficking trial. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this June 30, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. Will conviction do to R. Kelly’s music what years of allegations couldn’t? A federal jury in New York convicted the R&B superstar Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in a sex trafficking trial. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File) Frank Micelotta/Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW YORK (AP) — Will a criminal conviction do to R. Kelly's music what years of ugly allegations couldn't?
It's unlikely that Monday's moment of justice — when a federal jury in New York found the 54-year-old R&B superstar guilty of all nine counts in a sex trafficking trial — will mean much for his fans, given all the awful things they had learned already, some observers say.
Written By
ANDREW DALTON, GARY HAMILTON and KRISTIN M. HALL