A full deck of cards: Ohio House signs on to aide's ambition JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Dec. 27, 2021 Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 8:13 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Adam Headlee enjoys his political memorabilia. Already at age 25, the legislative aide has packed his office in Ohio's capital with collectible conversation pieces: campaign buttons, historic photographs, a display of founding father bobbleheads.
So when Headlee learned that the state Chamber of Commerce had produced a deck of trading cards featuring the names and faces of every sitting state lawmaker, his collector's instincts kicked in.
Written By
JULIE CARR SMYTH