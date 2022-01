MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Work on the 93-mile (150-kilometer) Lamoille Valley Rail Trail that will cross Vermont between Swanton and St. Johnsbury will be finished by the end of the year, according to state officials.

Joel Perrigo of the Vermont Agency of Transportation told lawmakers contractors have been chosen to complete construction of the remaining sections and all are due to wrap up this fall. Signs will be installed next year.