9 more people positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continues to climb in North Dakota.

Health officials said Friday nine additional people tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday bringing the state total to 278.

No more deaths were reported beyond the six reported Thursday.

The nine who most recently tested positive include individuals in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s and one boy, under 9 years old from Burleigh County.

More than 600 people have been screened since Thursday bringing the total tested in North Dakota to 9,608. And, 9,330 of those tests have come back negative.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.