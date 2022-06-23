876 Michigan named one of the best small businesses in state

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BALDWIN — Only after a few-months after opening their business, 876 Michigan, LLC, Dina Velocci and Paul Santoro take great pride in being recognized as one of the best small businesses in the state. But they'll attribute the success to a true team-effort from staff, as well as support from the community and customers.
The downtown Baldwin establishment, a historic empty building which was rehabilitated into a first-rate restaurant and housing, was recently selected as one of Michigan SBDC's Best Small Businesses, as part of Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards. The award follows a grant 876 received to continue to support the local community and jobs.