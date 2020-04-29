8 dead, 10 missing in construction site fire in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Eight workers were killed and at least 10 others injured in a fire Wednesday at a construction site south of capital Seoul, South Korean officials said.

At least 10 other workers remained unaccounted for or out of contact following the accident, said Seo Seung-hyun, head of the fire department in the city of Icheon.

The fire was likely caused by an explosion while workers were working with urethane at an underground level at the site, he said.