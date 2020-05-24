77 more virus cases reported in Oklahoma for total of 6,037

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An additional 77 cases of the coronavirus were reported in Oklahoma on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 6,037, state health officials said.

The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were no additional deaths reported Sunday, so the state's death toll remained at 311, the Oklahoma Department of Health said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.