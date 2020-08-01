7 arrested, 150 asked to leave Kennywood after fights

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were arrested and about 150 people were asked to leave a western Pennsylvania amusement park after a number of fights broke out.

West Mifflin police said Friday that the group at Kennywood was filled with “a bunch of juveniles" and that the park called police to assist in dispersing them after fights inside and outside the park. About 150 people were also asked to leave and the park closed about an hour early.

Kennywood officials said they reached out to law enforcement at about 6:30 p.m. for assistance “due to the disruptive behavior of some park visitors."

“Kennywood will work with law enforcement on further investigation to hold those responsible for tonight’s incidents accountable,” the park said in a statement.

Police from Duquesne, Clairton, Munhall, Homestead, Swissvale and Whitaker also responded. West Mifflin police said they called for the additional help to get things under control quickly. No injuries requiring hospitalization were reported. Anyone with information was asked to contact investigators.

Kennywood opened for the season July 10 after instituting temperature checks and a mask requirement for guests.