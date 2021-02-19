7 Chicago firefighters injured battling coach house fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Seven Chicago firefighters were injured battling an extra-alarm fire early Friday in the city’s South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, according to fire department officials.

Firefighters were responding to a blaze in a coach house when the injuries occurred. At least one firefighter was forced to jump from the building to escape the flames.

One firefighter was taken to a hospital in critical condition from burns and smoke inhalation. Six others suffered minor injuries and were hospitalized in good condition. Authorities said all the injured are expected to recover from their injuries.

A 77-year-old man was able to escape the inferno with his two dogs without injuries.

Fire Department District Chief Steven Clay said the fight against the fire was hampered by water problems caused by the cold weather and difficulty getting some power lines turned off in the area.

Officials say the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.