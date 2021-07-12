6 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press July 12, 2021 Updated: July 12, 2021 7:23 a.m.
A family member watches on as police forensics officers carry the body his brother who was found inside a burned shop, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court.
A couple walks past a body covered with a blanket after protests in the area, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court.
Residents watch as police clash with protestors in Hillbrow,, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court.
Police officers load bodies of two men that were found inside a burned shop in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court.
Cars drive around a burning tire on the street in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court.
Smoke covers the Johannesburg skyline as people protests in downtown area, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court.
A family member assists a police officer to carry a body of a man who was found inside a burned shop, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Protests have spread from the KwaZulu Natal province to Johannesburg against the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma who was imprisoned last week for contempt of court.
11 of11
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Six people have been killed and 219 arrested amid escalating violence during rioting that broke out following the imprisonment of South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma, police said Monday.
Army soldiers will be deployed to help police quell the violence, the South African National Defense Force said.