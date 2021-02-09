5-year term imposed in bank fraud-stolen information case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey woman authorities said used stolen personal information to run a multimillion-dollar bank fraud scheme was sentenced to more than five years in prison Tuesday.

A federal judge in Newark sentenced Alexis Taylor to 63 months. The 32-year-old Hackensack resident had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The U.S. attorney’s office alleged that during a 15-month period beginning in March 2017, Taylor bought personal information obtained from the dark web, such as bank account information and answers to online security questions.

The information was used by Taylor and others to make in-person bank withdrawals and telephone wire transfers to steal more than $2 million, authorities alleged. The U.S. attorney's office said Taylor also traveled to victims’ homes and intercepted debit cards and other financial documents from the mail.

Taylor also was sentenced to four years of supervised release. A hearing on restitution is scheduled for May.