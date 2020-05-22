5-year prison sentence for Nebraska crash that killed 3

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A Platte Center woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for causing a 2018 crash that killed three of her passengers and seriously injured another.

Angelique Kampmann, 21, was sentenced Thursday in Dawson County District Court, radio station KRVN reported. She had pleaded no contest in January to three counts of attempted vehicular homicide and one count of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.

Investigators have said Kampmann was driving south on Oct. 16, 2018, when she ran a stop sign and collided with an eastbound sport utility vehicle on U.S. Highway 30 near Elm Creek. Three passengers in the car — 18-year-old Ziera Nickerson, of Kearney; 27-year-old Karli Michael, of Pontiac, Illinois; and 20-year-old Donald Anderson, of Overton — all died at the scene. A fourth passenger, 18-year-old Ashley Kemp, of Kearney, was injured.

The SUV driver, Elm Creek resident Kasey Rayburn, was sentenced in January to a year of probation and fined $500 for driving under the influence.