5 people shot at illegal warehouse party in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five people were shot early Tuesday at an illegal party attended by up to 200 people at a Los Angeles warehouse, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just after 12:30 a.m. in a commercial area south of downtown LA, police Officer Mike Chan said.

“The call came out that approximately 20 shots were fired and people were running everywhere,” Chan said.

Five shooting victims — three males and two females — were transported to hospitals and all were expected to survive, KABC-TV reported.

Police didn't immediately identify any suspects. Investigators suspect the shooting was gang related, officials said.

Between 100 and 200 people were at the warehouse party in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood, police told KABC.

The shooting occurred about a week after three people were shot, one fatally, during a party attended by hundreds of people at a Los Angeles mansion.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Department of Public Health closed bars and nightclubs and banned parties of all sizes. Since the closures, police have reported receiving an increase in calls about illicit parties at homes and other private spaces.

Mayor Eric Garcetti last week threatened to shut off utilities to people or businesses hosted large gatherings.