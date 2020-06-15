5 injured in stabbings possibly related to car crash in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A car crash that injured two men may be related to the stabbings of three other men at the same location in Brooklyn on Monday, police said.

The attacks happened shortly after 1 a.m. Police said a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the arm, a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach and a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the arm.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man and 29-year-old man were hit by a car near the same location in the Bushwick section.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital. Information on their conditions wasn't immediately available.

Police are investigating whether the same person was responsible for the stabbings and the crash.