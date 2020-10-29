5 hurt in fight by 20 inmates at Folsom prison in California

FOLSOM. Calif. (AP) — A fight at California's second-oldest state prison sent five inmates to the hospital Thursday with non-life threatening injuries, corrections officials said.

About 20 inmates were involved in the fight that broke out during program activities in a medium-security housing unit at Folsom State Prison.

Guards used chemical agents to stop the fighting. No employees were injured.

The prison east of Sacramento is limiting inmate movements while it investigates the fight. Officials did not release a cause for the fight.

The prison houses about 2,200 minimum- and medium-security inmates.