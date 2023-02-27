5 days later, some in Michigan still lack power

A new storm teeming with freezing rain and strong winds socked Michigan on Monday, presenting a fresh challenge for crews that have been trying to restore electricity to thousands of customers who have been in the dark since ice snapped lines days ago.
The state's largest utilities, Consumers Energy and DTE Energy, together said more than 140,000 customers lacked power by mid-afternoon. Consumers added roughly 50,000 to its outage map, hours after reporting that the finish line from last week's storm seemed near.