5 Things to Know for Today

Medical workers offload cylinders of oxygen at the Donka public hospital where coronavirus patients are treated in Conakry, Guinea, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Before the coronavirus crisis, the hospital in the capital was going through 20 oxygen cylinders a day. By May, the hospital was at 40 a day and rising, according to Dr. Billy Sivahera of the aid group Alliance for International Medical Action. Oxygen is the the facility's fastest-growing expense, and the daily deliveries of cylinders are taking their toll on budgets. less Medical workers offload cylinders of oxygen at the Donka public hospital where coronavirus patients are treated in Conakry, Guinea, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Before the coronavirus crisis, the hospital in ... more Photo: Youssouf Bah, AP Photo: Youssouf Bah, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close 5 Things to Know for Today 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. REPUBLICANS OPPOSED BY TRUMP WIN In North Carolina, voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over real estate agent Lynda Bennett and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie was renominated for a sixth House term.

2. ‘ONE LIFE IS NOT WORTH MORE THAN ANOTHER’ The spread of coronavirus is prompting soaring demand for oxygen. But in much of the world, medical oxygen is expensive and hard to get — a basic marker of inequality.

3. ARCTIC WARMING AT ALARMING RATE The increasing temperatures in Siberia have been linked to wildfires that grow bigger and more severe every year, and the thawing of the permafrost.

4. HOW EXPERTS VIEW OFFICERS’ ARBITRATION RIGHTS They say the appeals process used by most law enforcement agencies contributes to officer misconduct, limits public oversight, dampens morale and jeopardizes criminal cases handled by dishonest officers.

5. BASEBALL WILL LOOK DIFFERENT UPON RETURN The season is now going to be a 60-game sprint to the finish, held in ballparks without fans and feature some unusual rules.