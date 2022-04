SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A strong earthquake struck Bosnia late Friday killing one person, injuring at least two others and sending hundreds of people fleeing from their homes.

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit 42 kilometers (26 miles) southeast of the city of Mostar at 11:07 p.m. local time, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said. The quake was at a depth of 5 kilometers (3.1 miles), EMSC said.